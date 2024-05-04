Modi has not neglected Kerala, says Suresh Gopi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 06:39 PM

Hyderabad: Actor-turned-politician and BJP’s candidate for Kerala’s Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency Suresh Gopi claimed that there had been a change in the mindset of people of Kerala towards the BJP and that it would reflect in the outcome of the Lok Sabha results.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Suresh Gopi while refusing to comment on the number of seats the BJP was going to win in Kerala, stated that the party had a lot of hope on six Lok Sabha seats. “We are witnessing a lot of change in the mindset of the people of Kerala. People are not so happy with the current political situation in the State. They are looking for a change,”he said.

Refuting the allegation that the BJP-led government at the Centre had been neglecting Kerala, Suresh Gopi claimed that the Modi government had taken up infrastructure and other development works worth over Rs. 60,000 crore in Kerala. “The face of Kerala has changed due to various development works taken up by the Centre, especially in the field of road connectivity,”he said.

Responding to opposition parties’ narrative that the BJP had plans to change the Constitution and end reservations, he said the INDIA alliance was spreading lies to benefit in the polls. “There is no truth in it. They are just trying to mislead the people,”he said.

Commenting on PhD scholar Rohit Vemula, who had died by suicide at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), the former Rajya Sabha member said the court had said there was no issue and if the State government wants to reopen it then they could do so. “I was in Parliament then, when the issue started. If they need to reopen it then let them reopen it and find the villains. Who are the accused? I don’t know, I’m not aware. The court says there is no such issue. If the ultimate truth jumps out, then what will happen?”he said.