I don’t own a medical college to commit irregularities: Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy rubbished the allegations levelled against him by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy in connection with the medical seats scam. He questioned as to how he could be involved when he does not even own a medical college.

Speaking to mediapersons at TRS Legislative Party here on Sunday, Rajeshwar Reddy said the allegations by Revanth Reddy in his letter to the Governor were either mere speculations or he did not do his homework, prior to making allegations. Ministers Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Ch Malla Reddy who were also accused in this regard, have already expressed their readiness for any investigation into the allegations.

“I do not own any medical college. But Revanth Reddy is continuing to make baseless allegations without checking basic facts,” Rajeshwar Reddy said and dared the former to prove that the State government failed to take timely action in curbing irregularities in medical college admissions. “I will quit the politics permanently, if proven wrong” he challenged.

He reminded that the Health department had identified the irregularities and informed the police who in turn took up the investigation into them. Further, the government had also issued clear guidelines to prevent such incidents occurring in future.

