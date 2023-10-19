I have full confidence: PM Modi writes open letter to voters of Madhya Pradesh

"I have full confidence that you will extend your support to me in the MP Assembly elections and this time we will form a double-engine government," PM Modi wrote in his letter.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

File photo

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote an open letter to the people of Madhya Pradesh, underlining the many developmental and public welfare schemes of the ‘double-engine government’ for the poll-bound state and expressing confidence that they will shower their electoral blessings on the party again in the November 17 polls.

“I have full confidence that you will extend your support to me in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections and this time we will form a double-engine government,” PM Modi wrote in his letter. He said he feels the immense love and energy of the people whenever he visits Madhya Pradesh.

“The progress that Madhya Pradesh has made is a matter of great joy for us. In the last 20 years, Madhya Pradesh has transformed from a sick state to a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant one,” PM Modi wrote.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the state has made significant strides across sectors.

“Who can forget the times before 2003 when the state lacked basic amenities? In these 20 years, under the leadership of Chief Minister Chouhan, significant developments have taken place, with the construction of over a lakh kilometres of roads, over 16% economic growth, water connections to more than a lakh homes, and the generation of 28,000 megawatts of energy,” PM Modi stated further in his letter.

He added that development model of the BJP-ruled state has become a benchmark for the entire country, with a focus on the welfare of the poor, women empowerment, and holistic development.

“The BJP government has implemented schemes for every section of society, which have brought more than 1.36 crore people above the poverty line in Madhya Pradesh. We have worked towards the dedication of sisters and the realization of Lalit Lakshyam. The current well-being of Madhya Pradesh’s farmers and youth is due to the proactive welfare schemes, and they are witnessing a brighter future,” PM Modi added in his letter. He said that before 2014, Madhya Pradesh faced many development handicaps, with Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in powet at the Centre.

“We have not only given a bright future to Madhya Pradesh but also preserved its glorious history. It is your tireless efforts and the double-engine government that have led Madhya Pradesh to become one of India’s top three economies,” PM Modi said.

“I have always had a special connection with Madhya Pradesh, and due to this, you showered boundless love on me and secured an unprecedented victory for the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. I am confident that in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, you will extend your unwavering support to me, and with your trust in the BJP, we will form a double-engine government once again. Wishing you a prosperous future,” he added.

The counting of votes for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

Also Read PM Modi launches 511 skill centres in rural Maharashtra