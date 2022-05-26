‘I Love Secunderabad’ selfie point installed at Secunderabad Railway Station

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:54 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Hyderabad: As part of Secunderabad Railway Station beautification and to improve the ambience of the circulating area, a selfie point depicting ‘I Love Secunderabad’ has been installed by South Central Railway at the concourse area of Platform No. 10 in the station.

One of the largest and busiest railway stations on Indian Railways, the Secunderabad Railway Station is currently handling average daily passenger footfall of nearly 1.50 lakhs, the SCR said in a press release.

Being a prominent station in the twin cities, it is also a popular tourist attraction, captivating the attention of travelers from across the country. The innovative selfie point will serve as recreational activity for selfie enthusiasts, tourists, bloggers and travelling passengers. The iconic typographical sculpture which is set up in the circulating area will be illuminated during nights.

SCR General Manager (in-charge), Arun Kumar Jain, appreciated the team of Secunderabad Division officials for undertaking this creative initiative.

