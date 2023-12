Telangana: Chintha Prabhakar resigns as Handloom Corporation chairman

Chintha Prabhakar has been elected as MLA of Sangareddy in the recent Telangana assembly elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Chintha Prabhakar (file photo)

Sangareddy: Handloom Corporation chairman Chintha Prabhakar resigned from the post, which he was holding since September 2022. Prabhakar has been elected as MLA of Sangareddy in the recent elections.

He sent his resignation letter to Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Tuesday.

Also Read Ravula Sridhar Reddy steps down as TSEWIDC Chairman