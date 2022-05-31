| I Would Be Shocked If I Am Not Being Spied On Musk

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:38 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

File Photo

San Francisco: Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday emphasised that he would be shocked if he comes to know that he is ‘not’ being spied on.

On the micro-blogging site Twitter, Musk posted a picture, which reads “Does anyone else feel like they are being watched?”.

While replying to that, a user wrote “you are 24/7 on all your devices and online services, including your own Starlink. In your case it is not just mass surveillance. You are a priority target”.

“I would be shocked if I am not being spied on haha. My only ask is that anyone spying on me please not affect call quality too much or I cannot hear what is being said!” Musk said in a reply to the user.

Recently, the Tesla CEO shared some motivational thoughts on Twitter.

Musk reminded people that every day is a fresh start, and that one can always choose to be happy.

“Tomorrow will be the first sunrise of the rest of ur life, make it what u want,” Musk wrote on the micro-blogging platform.

“And remember that happiness is a choice,” he added.

Earlier, Musk shared a snarky cartoon of himself as a rescuer of a blue bird, Twitter’s official mascot with his 95.7 million followers.

