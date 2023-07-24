| Iaf Fighter Drops External Stores Of Aircraft In Gorakhpur After Malfunctioning No Loss Of Life Reported

By ANI Published Date - 07:50 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Gorakhpur: A fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force on Monday experienced a technical malfunction leading to jettisoning of external stores in Balushasan village in Uttar Pradesh‘s Gorakhpur.

According to the IAF officials, the aircraft that was for a training mission experienced a technical malfunction which necessitated jettisoning of external stores.

However, no loss of life has been reported in the process.

“A fighter aircraft was airborne for a training mission from Gorakhpur. The aircraft experienced a technical malfunction which necessitated jettisoning of external stores. There was no damage to life or property in the process, the IAF said.