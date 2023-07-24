UP: CM Adityanath calls for protection of religious places

By PTI Published Date - 06:48 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday appealed to people to protect religious places as well as public properties in the state.

Speaking on the conclusion of the week-long ‘Shri Shiv Mahapuran Katha’ organised at the Mansarovar temple here in association with the Gorakhnath temple, he said, “Ten to 12 years ago, the Mansarovar temple had become completely dilapidated. However, with the awakening of social consciousness, the devotees of Gorakhpur took up the task of its conservation and the temple was rejuvenated.” Adityanath, who is also Gorakshpeethadhishwar, appealed to people “to protect religious places as well as public and private properties”, according to an official statement.

Earlier, the chief minister performed “Rudrabhishek” of Lord Shiva at the Mansarovar temple and wished for a prosperous life for all the citizens.

“Devotees from north to south and east to west have been receiving supernatural blessings from the 12 ‘Jyotirlingas’ since time immemorial. Our saints have taught us to see Lord Shiva even in the pebbles. By worshipping Lord Shiva, we get inspiration to work for the welfare of others along with ourselves,” he said.

According to the chief minister, it is a good fortune to enjoy the story of Lord Shiva in the “Shukla Paksha” of the holy month of “Shravan”.

In Greater India, from Kailash to Rameshwaram and from Vaidyanath Dham in the east to Somnath Dham in the west, the holy places of Lord Shiva have been centres of awakening of spiritual and cultural unity since ancient times, he said.

The chief minister also described the Kanwar Yatra during “Shravan” as an excellent example of cultural and social unity, which brings together youths, women and men of every section to perform “Jalabhishek of Mahadev” as an expression of divine devotion.

A large number of devotees, including Gorakhpur Mayor Manglesh Srivastava, MLA Vipin Singh, MLC Dharmendra Singh, Mahant Ravindra Das of Kalibari, Mahant Panchanan Puri of Chachairam Mutt, BJP’s metropolitan unit chief Rajesh Gupta, and councillor Pawan Tripathi, were present on this occasion.