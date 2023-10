ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill To Miss Australia And Afghanistan Games

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:05 AM, Sat - 7 October 23

India’s top-form player currently, opener Shubhman Gill, is going to miss the mega tournament, if not totally, at least for a couple of games. It has been found that Gill is suffering from dengue, and so the management has decided to get him rested and treated for at least a week in this tournament.