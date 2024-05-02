Water Board tankers made over 2.37 lakh trips in April

While the number of tankers at the start of April was 613, with the increase in demand, the number grew to a fleet of 840. Along with tankers, more filling stations and filling points have also been added in the last few weeks.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 May 2024, 12:10 AM

Hyderabad: HMWS&SB water tankers have completed over 2.37 lakh trips in the month of April, a significant increase from the 1.69 lakh trips made in March.

According to statement issued by the Water Board, the majority – 48.96 per cent – of the consumers in the city booked tankers through the mobile app.

While 36.78 per cent booked through the Interactive Voice Response System, 14.16 per cent through the Water Board website, and 0.10 per cent through other channels.

The HMWS&SB Managing Director Sudarshan Reddy on Thursday conducted a review meeting on tanker management and asked officials to be prepared for increased bookings in May.

‘Reservoirs must be ready by June’

Inspecting multiple reservoirs being built under Package-I of ORR Project Phase – II, HMWSSB Managing Director Sudarshan Reddy on Thursday instructed the officials to complete the construction and make them available by June.

hese reservoirs will supply drinking water to villages, colonies and gated communities within the Outer Ring Road limits. Of the 33 reservoirs in this package, 22 have been completed. Construction of the remaining 11 reservoirs is 90 per cent complete. Moreover, a new pipeline of 1522.27 km is also being laid.