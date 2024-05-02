New post office at Pragathinagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: India Post has opened a new post office ‘NTR Park, Pragathinagar-500090’ non-delivery sub-post office.

The new post office is a step forward to bring the postal services to the residents of Pragathinagar and surrounding colonies of Nizampet area.

The post office will provide all the postal services including banking, insurance and India Post Payment Bank.