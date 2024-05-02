Thursday, May 2, 2024
New post office at Pragathinagar

The new post office is a step forward to bring the postal services to the residents of Pragathinagar and surrounding colonies of Nizampet area.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 2 May 2024, 11:30 PM
Hyderabad: India Post has opened a new post office ‘NTR Park, Pragathinagar-500090’ non-delivery sub-post office.

The post office will provide all the postal services including banking, insurance and India Post Payment Bank.

