Attention diversion gang busted

The arrested persons are Abdul Khaja alias Chota Khaja (30), Mohd Imtiyaz alias Imtiyaz (24), Mohd Nawaz (25) and Gulam Hassan (23).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 11:50 PM

Hyderabad: The Mirchowk police arrested a four-member attention diversion gang allegedly involved in several cases, and recovered three mobile phones and an auto-rickshaw from them.

The arrested persons are Abdul Khaja alias Chota Khaja (30), Mohd Imtiyaz alias Imtiyaz (24), Mohd Nawaz (25) and Gulam Hassan (23). According to police, the gang moved around in auto-rickshaws and committed theft of mobile phones.

“One of the person’s drove the auto while the others posed as passengers. When any other person sat in the sharing auto, the gang members diverted the individual’s attention and flicked away his mobile phone or some other property,” said Mirchowk Inspector Rachakonda Ravindra.

The police formed teams and nabbed them.