| Idly In Jackfruit Leaves And Puri Thats Pink In Colour This Breakfast Place In Hyderabad Is The New Hotspot

This breakfast place in Hyderabad is the new hotspot

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:53 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: If you and your loved ones are craving some ‘hatke’ breakfast but refuse to get out of bed, this place in ECIL may have the solution. Popular for its healthy, refreshing, and mouth-watering breakfast menu, Pansaku Idly is gaining traction across social media platforms.

They have over 35 breakfast items that can be delivered to your doorstep- Kakinada pesarattu upma, tatte idli, onion dibba roti, onion bonda, pullatlu, punugulu are just a few among them. But what stands out for us are these two offbeat dishes – panasaku idly and beetroot puri.

The first is basically an idly but it is steamed in jackfruit leaves. The idly is served inside these leaves and you’ll literally have to unpack to eat the idly making it a perfect breakfast for when you are looking to have something different but also don’t want to go all-out.

The latter dish is something that requires you to be in your experimenting mode. Imagine a puri, now make it pink in color. Sounds weird, right? Conventionally we have all had a yellowish-colored puri and loved having that with chole or other curries, but this is made with beetroot and hence the pink color.

Open in the morning from 7 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to late at night, this place is a cloud kitchen that delivers via delivery partners like Swiggy and Zomato. They also have a limited capacity seating to serve customers who visit the place directly.

It is also famous for its wide range of chutney including Bombay chutney, palli chutney, tomato chutney, allam chutney along with sambar and karam podi. All the dishes served are healthy and inspired by the Coast Andhra breakfast cuisine.

Put in place recently, this cloud kitchen has become the talk of the town with scores of food bloggers and enthusiasts thronging the place every day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .