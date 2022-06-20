IDP webinar on trends in international education on June 22

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:52 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Hyderabad: IDP Education, an international education service provider, which conducts tests like IELTS, is hosting its flagship event – IDP Talk, for the third time on June 22. Industry experts from around the globe are participating to share their opinions on current and future trends in international education.

The webinar will commence on June 22 from 1pm onwards and is expected to focus on latest developments in sought after destinations like Australia, the UK, the USA, Canada, New Zealand and Ireland. It will offer students opportunity to interact with experts and gain insights into emerging trends, post-study work opportunities and changes in student visa policies. The event will also provide a common forum for students and parents to interact with IDP’s experts on how to go about their higher education plan.

This year’s agenda will shed light on topics such as Emerging trends in education and employability for international students in Australia; Student experience post-pandemic and emerging programs in New Zealand; Diversified career opportunities in trending programs in Ireland (finance, fin-tech, cyber security); UK higher education from recovery to growth (Focus on Data Analytics and Engineering); New opportunities and emerging programs in Canada (AI, Machine Learning, robotics and new age programs); and Trending STEM and Non STEM courses and career in the US.

The virtual event is free and students and parents from across the country can join from the comfort of their homes by registering on – https://india.idp.com/event/ce8beb05-df75-4f40-94de-f65caf0b7af5/register, according to a press release.