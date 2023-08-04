IDP education fair in Hyderabad on August 5

During the fair, students can meet their preferred institutions and get expert guidance on various aspects of studying abroad, including course and university selection, document submission, applying to institutions, education loans, and more.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: To help aspirants from Hyderabad pursue higher education in abroad, IDP Education is holding an education fair at Park Hyatt on Saturday from 10.30 am to 4.30 pm. Around 50 universities and institutions from Australia and Canada will take part in the event.

The IDP Education will also be hosting an additional education fair at ITC Kohenur on September 10 and provide students with the opportunity to meet representatives from prestigious institutions from the UK and the USA, a press release said.

