‘IEEE SEFET-24’ highlighting sustainable energy, future electric transportation begins in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 July 2024, 07:55 PM

IEEE 4th International Conference on Sustainable Energy and Future Electric Transportation organised by Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology.

Hyderabad: The IEEE 4th international conference on Sustainable Energy and Future Electric Transportation (IEEE SEFET-24) commenced here on Wednesday. Hosted by the Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology (GRIET), the event brought together industry leaders, researchers, and academia to explore advancements in sustainable energy and the future of electric transportation.

The conference had tutorials led by speakers, including Prof. Lalit Goel from NTU Singapore and Prof. Atif Iqbal from Qatar University. The speakers covered topics such as ‘Generating Capacity Reliability Evaluation in Electric Power Systems’ and ‘Techniques of Optimal Placement and Capacity of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for Community Use’.

Keynote addresses featured influential women in engineering, with Prof. Harivardhagini S discussing the objectives and benefits of the Women in Engineering (WIE) initiative, while Prof. Tripta Thakur spoke on global recruitment and retention challenges for women in the field.

Prof. Prerna Gaur, Director of NSUT West Campus and IEEE India Council, delivered a talk on ‘Leadership Development for Women in Engineering’ and Prof. G. Bhuvaneswari highlighted women’s roles in academia. The conference will continue over the next three days with additional keynote sessions, technical sessions, and networking opportunities.