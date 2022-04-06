IHM Hyderabad prepares 75 biryanis; open for visitors till April

In a rare feat, staff and students of the Institute of Hotel Management prepared 75 types of biryanis from across the country on Wednesday as part of the institute’s golden jubilee celebrations.

This comes in an attempt to secure biryani a place in the Limca Book of World Records.

The mouth-watering biryanis, made with fish, duck, lobster, crab, chicken, shrimp, mushroom, jackfruit, mutton, and vegetables among others, have been put on display.

Some of the biryanis served are Kolkata Biryani, Ankapur Chicken Biryani, Potlam Biryani, Jaipuri Chicken Biryani, Bharwan Gosht-ki-Biryani, Khargosh-ki-Biryani, Saoji Chicken Biryani, Bhatkal Biryani, Vaankozhi Biryani, Malai Tikka Biryani, and Nizam Subz Biryani.

IHM chose the number ’75’ to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. The event will be held till Thursday and visitors can enjoy different kinds of biryanis under one roof.