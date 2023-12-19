IIID Showcase Insider X 2024’s 5th Edition scheduled for June

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:58 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: The Institute of Indian Interior Designers (IIID) has announced the 5th Edition of its IIID Showcase Insider X 2024. The event will be hosted by IIID-HRC Family at the Taj Mahal Hotel from June 28 to June 30, 2024.

The event will bring together all verticals of the building industry and showcase the latest trends in the design industry, with the participation of more than 150 exhibitors and 300 plus brands.

The Trade Associates will have the opportunity to interact and connect with the best interior designers, architects, builders, and other professionals from the design domain, a press release said.

The theme of the IIID Showcase Insider X 2024 is Design Street, and it will be a unique blend of arts, crafts, and educational workshops for designers, students, and architects. The showcase will also be a platform for students and designers to spot budding talent and encourage them to carry forward the creative precedent set by the torch-bearers of the profession.

The showcase will be attended by over 3,000 delegates from pan-India, comprising architects, interior designers, design-related trade professionals, builders, project managers, MEP consultants, and other allied sectors, the release added.