NRI units celebrate BRS Formation Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:11 AM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: The NRI units of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) celebrated the Party Formation Day on a grand scale in different countries across the globe.

In South Africa, BRS South Africa chief G Nagaraju and his associates hoisted the party flag and distributed blankets at the nearest police stations’ Victim Empowerment Centres.

Welcoming the resolutions introduced by the party, BRS Bahrain unit chief Radharao Satish Kumar said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, with his vision, made Telangana a role model for other States in diverse fields.