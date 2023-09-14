KTR urges US Ambassador to take up issue of cops laughing over Telugu student’s death

Minister KTR implored US Ambassador Eric Garcetti to address the issue with US government officials and ensure justice for the family of 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula
Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has urged US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti to take up the issue of the callous comments of a Seattle Police department officer over the death of Telugu girl Jahnavi Kandula.
He also requested Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to demand an independent investigation into the issue.
“Deeply disturbed & extremely saddened by the utterly reprehensible and callous comments of a police officer of the SPD.
I request the @USAmbIndia to take up the matter with US Government authorities and deliver justice to the family of young Jaahnavi Kandula…”
“I request EA Minister @DrSJaishankar Ji to take up the matter with his counterpart and demand a independent investigation into the matter,” Rama Rao posted on X (formerly Twitter).
“It is tragic that the life of a youngster with soaring ambitions has been cut short but what’s more tragic & shocking is that a limited monetary value has been ascribed to her life!” he said.
Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old resident from Andhra Pradesh, India was studying her masters in Seattle, US. In January, she was killed by a police cruiser speeding at 50 MPH through an intersection. Hours later, the VP of the police union was heard laughing about her death on a phone call.