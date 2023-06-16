Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in hotel; none hurt

A fire broke out at the kitchen of Taj Mahal Hotel on SD Road in Secunderabad here on Thursday midnight due to short circuit.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:51 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the kitchen of Taj Mahal Hotel on SD Road in Secunderabad here on Thursday midnight. No casualties were reported as it was closing time and no customers were present at the time of the mishap, police said.

Officials suspect a short circuit led to the fire.

According to the police, few hotel staff noticed fire and smoke emanating from the kitchen and immediately alerted the owner, fire department and police. Three fire engines reached the spot and with the help of the police personnel doused the fire completely within an hour.

It is learnt that there were few LPG cylinders stored in the cooking area. They were immediately shifted to a safer place by the police team and the hotel staff. This possibly averted a major mishap and life loss.

The total worth of the damaged property is yet to be estimated, officials said. Police are investigating.