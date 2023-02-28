IIIT-H invites applications for lateral entry to dual degree programmes

The programme prepares students for research-oriented jobs and higher studies. A candidate needs to complete a research thesis to earn a Master’s degree.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Hyderabad, is inviting applications for lateral entry to dual degree programmes. The graduates of the dual degree programmes are entitled to earn two degrees – BTech and Master of Science by Research.

Eligibility:

For ECD: Dual Degree (BTech and MS by research) in ECE – Applicants completing their 3 semesters of BE/BTech in ECE / ETE / EIE / EEE / Electronics and Computer Engineering by July 2023.

For CSD: Dual Degree (BTech and MS by research) in CS – Applicants completing their 3 semesters of BE/BTech in CSE / IT/ AI & ML / Data Science by July 2023.

Admissions: The admissions will be made through marks obtained in the online-based Lateral Entry Entrance Examination (LEEE) and interviews, scheduled to take place on May 5 (from 9 am to 12 pm) and May 27, respectively.

LEEE consists of two sections – Aptitude Test (60 minutes) and Subject Test (120 minutes). The last date to submit the application is March 31 and the application fee is Rs 2,500. The duration of the programme is 4 years. To know more details about programmes and online test, students can visit https://ugadmissions.iiit.ac.in/leee2023/