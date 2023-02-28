Srinagar: Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Tuesday.

By PTI Published Date - 09:50 AM, Tue - 28 February 23

Two security force personnel were also injured in the gunbattle which began after a cordon and search operation in Padgampora area of Pulwama, a police official said.

Giving details, the official said a cordon a search operation was launched in Padgampora following information about presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists hiding in a house opened fire. In the retaliatory action by security forces, one ultra was killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, the official said.