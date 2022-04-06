Terrorist killed in gunfight in J&K’s Pulwama

By IANS Published: Updated On - 09:16 AM, Wed - 6 April 22

Representational Image

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an ongoing gunfight with the security forces in the Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Wednesday.

“One terrorist killed. Operation in progress,” police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.