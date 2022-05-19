IIIT-Hyderabad announces admissions into MSIT

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:59 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: IIIT-Hyderabad has announced admissions into Master of Science in Information Technology (MSIT) which will be offered in two modes i.e., on-campus and online from August 2022.

The programme will enable one-on-one personalized mentoring in addition to conventional group learning in small classroom-sized batches, the IIIT-Hyderabad said on Thursday. There will be three semesters of coursework followed by one semester of industry practicum.

The MSIT implements variable duration learning, in which the ‘time-constant-outcome-variable’ paradigm is replaced by the ‘time-variable-outcome-constant’ paradigm. That is, each student must get an ‘A’ before proceeding to the next course, at their pace, it said.

Personalized mentoring enables students to proceed at their speed until they demonstrate mastery by getting 90 per cent or more in each subject, it said, adding that every student can request a personalized exam when they feel ready.

The course fees of Rs.2 lakh is for the online MSIT programme, and Rs.3 lakh for the on-campus programme. In addition, students joining the on-campus programme would have to pay hostel and mess charges as decided by IIIT Hyderabad, it said. The applications for the August 2022 batch are now open on the website www.msit.ac.in.