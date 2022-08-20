IIIT Hyderabad’s Crop Darpan app gets an update

Hyderabad: An app developed by a team led by Prof. P Krishna Reddy at the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, Crop Darpan, has got an update, which promises better crop diagnostic services.

According to a report on RuralVoice.in, a digital news platform primarily focused on agriculture and rural sectors, the app has been improved and Version 2 has been developed and released as well.

The app, a crop diagnostic tool to help farmers identify problems in their rice or cotton crop and offers scientific advice to tackle the problems, has a hierarchy of questions related to visual symptoms shown by the crops, the report said.

According to the app information on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, which show the version update as having been released on August 6, the app has questions that range from high-level generalized questions to more specific ones. In order to find the crop problem, the farmer has to take his smartphone or smart device to the field and answer the questions related to the crop problem by clicking ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.

When the farmer confirms the presence of the symptom, the next question/ PAge comes up, with the issues finally narrowing down to accurate diagnosis and then, the remedy.

Available in English and Telugu, the app was developed and launched in 2021 by Prof. Reddy and his team at IIIT-H under the India-Japan Joint Research Laboratory Project entitled ‘Data Science based farming support system for sustainable crop production under climatic change’, funded by the Department of Science and Technology, India (DST) and Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST).

The participating institutes, apart from IIIT-H, were IIT Bombay, Professor Jayashankar Telanagana State Agricultural University and the University of Tokyo, Japan. The work was carried out at the IT for Agriculture Research Centre (ITARC), IIIT-H.