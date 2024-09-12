IIM Visakhapatnam announces admission to EMBA

Offered in partnership with TimesPro, IIM Visakhapatnam's EMBA programme will enable learners to acquire and cultivate comprehensive managerial competencies, alongside a deep understanding of advanced management techniques, essential for their development as organisational leaders.

12 September 2024

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Visakhapatnam has announced admissions to its Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) programme for winter intake

It offers a transformative learning experience, fostering the acquisition of strategic perspectives and the refinement of innovative thinking. Learners will have the opportunity to apply theoretical frameworks to practical business scenarios, ensuring they are well-equipped to tackle the complex challenges of today’s global economy.

IIM Visakhapatnam Director Prof. M Chandrasekhar said the initiative is designed to cultivate leaders who can deftly navigate the intricacies of modern business with strategic foresight and confidence. “Our programme presents a unique opportunity for professionals to acquire the latest competencies, empowering them to steer through the complexities of a globalised business environment.”

TimesPro CEO Anish Srikrishna said the EMBA programme not only imparts critical cross-functional skills but also enriches learners with sector-specific insights through collaborative peer interactions. For more details, visit the link https://timespro.com/executive-education/iim-visakhapatnam-executive-master-of-business-administration-emba.