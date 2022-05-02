IIM-Visakhapatnam signs MoU with Dr. Ambedkar Foundation

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation (DAF) of the union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The Director, IIM Visakhapatnam Prof. M Chandrasekhar signed the MoU with Vikas Trivedi, Director, DAF at an impressive function held on April 22 at the prestigious Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

IIM Visakhapatnam is the only IIM in the country to have been awarded this prestigious Chair.

The revamped and strengthened Chair scheme has provision for the position of one full professor, one assistant professor and two doctoral scholars, according to a release of IIM-V here on Monday.

One of the objectives of IIM Visakhapatnam is to carry out research directed towards areas of study that enhance inclusive, equitable and sustainable national development goals; and support and develop programs promoting social and gender equity. This Chair significantly helps IIMV in advancing these objectives with an actionable agenda.

The MoU was exchanged in the august presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr. Virendra Kumar, union Ministers of State (Social Justice) Kum. Pratima Bhowmik and A. Narayanaswamy, and others.

The MoU envisages establishing at IIM Visakhapatnam, the Dr Ambedkar Chair in Public Policy, Economics and Social Sciences. The Chair would serve as a knowledge center to advance studies and research to understand, assess, disseminate, and implement ideas and thoughts of Dr. BR Ambedkar. Besides promoting the economic policies and principles of Dr Ambedkar, the research agenda of the Chair at the Institute would delve into the role of access to health and its role in social justice.

At the event held at the BHU, MoUs were signed with 24 universities and institutions of repute to establish Dr Ambedkar Chairs.

