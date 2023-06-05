NIRF rankings: IIM-Visakhapatnam jumps to 29th rank

IIM-Visakhapatnam Director, Prof Chandrasekhar exuded confidence that II-V would soon rank within the top 20

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

Visakhapatnam: The Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam has improved its rank from 33 last year to 29 now in the NIRF ranks (Management Discipline) released on Monday by the union Ministry of Education.

According to its Director, Prof Chandrasekhar, it continued to be ahead of all new generation IIMs. He exuded confidence that II-V would soon rank within the top 20.

IIM Visakhapatnam is an Institution of National Importance established by Government of India in 2015. There are 20 IIMs in the country. Six were established

before the Year 2000, seven during 2007-11 and seven during 2015-16. With several

first-mover advantages and distinctions to its credit in a short span of less than 8 years, IIM Visakhapatnam is considered by many as a leader in the making.

