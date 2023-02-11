IIP growth falls to 4.3 percent in December 2022

Index of industrial production fell to 4.3 per cent in December 2022, according to a data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Friday

New Delhi: The index of industrial production (IIP) fell to 4.3 per cent in December 2022, according to a data released by the Ministry of Statistics on Friday. It was at 7.3 per cent in November 2022.

The industrial growth in December 2021 was 1 per cent.

According to the data, the manufacturing sector’s output rose 2.6 per cent in December 2022.

Among all the key sectors, the electricity sector showed maximum growth of 10.4 per cent, followed by mining at 9.8 per cent and manufacturing at 2.6 per cent.

The indices for consumer durables and consumer non-durables stood at 109.7 and 173.2, respectively, during the period under review.

For April-December 2022, the country’s industrial output was up 5.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis, down from 15.3 per cent in the corresponding period of last year.