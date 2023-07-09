IIT-Delhi student dies by suicide in hostel room

Published Date - 02:58 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

New Delhi: A fourth-year B.Tech student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ayush (20), a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday at around 12 midnight. “He was a student in the fourth year of IIT. Ayush committed suicide by hanging himself in his Udayagiri hostel last night around 12 o’clock. 20-year-old Ayush was a resident of Bareilly of UP. However, the reason for the suicide is being ascertained through investigation,” the police official said.

More details awaited.

