23 IITs to come together to organise two-day R&D fair “IInvenTiv”

Published: Updated On - 06:18 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

The R&D Fair is being organised as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

Sangareddy: For the first time, all the 23 Indian Institutes of Technology in the country will come together for a mega two-day Research and Development fair to be held on October 14-15 at the IIT-Delhi premises.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the fair. A steering committee headed by Chairman, BoG (Board of Governors) IIT-Madras Dr Pawan Goenka, and Chairman, BoG IIT Hyderabad Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, has been assigned to look after the event. Named IInvenTiv, the event is aimed at creating holistic awareness around the research and innovation work being done by IITs and seeking collaborative avenues among State universities and institutes, industry and the IITs for better development and reach of the innovations at the grassroots level.

It will showcase projects on diverse areas covering climate change, sustainability, smart city architecture, rural agriculture, affordable healthcare, drone technology, and so on. The objective is to promote innovations in line with the Make in India and Digital India initiatives and seek solutions for better reach and scalability of innovations that benefit the masses across regions.

The event would also host administrators and students from institutions from tier 2 and tier 3 cities for them to have a closer glimpse of the R & D ecosystem of IITs and in turn inculcate a similar innovation-driven outlook toward developing projects of national interest. It would facilitate a comprehensive understanding of the requirements at the grassroots level in key areas such as agriculture, rural development, sanitation, and resource management. The fair would engage them to develop innovations that make a positive impact on a larger section of society.

Chairman of IIT-M Pawan Goenka said as India was taking strides to scale new heights in research and innovations, the IITs were at the forefront of supporting the nation in attaining self-reliance across sectors. Goenka said IInvenTiv aimed to bring focus to key innovations from all the 23 IITs so that awareness regarding R & D at the IITs increases and in turn, help develop more affordable technologies.

A total of 75 projects brought out by 23 IITs have been selected for the event, along with six showcase projects. Out of these six, IIT Hyderabad will lead a presentation on the technological innovations in the electric vehicle (EV) sector.