IIT-H fraternity elated as three of its alumni crack civil services exam

Expressing delight at the success of IIT-H students, Director Prof B S Murty said institute alumni were doing well in almost every walk of life, including service to the nation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Sangareddy: The IIT Hyderabad fraternity was elated as three of their alumni members successfully cracked the coveted civil service examination, the results of which were declared on Wednesday. The 2017 B-Tech (Civil Engineering) graduate Uma Harathi, bagged the AIR-3 rank in UPSC-2022. While Jayasimha Reddy Ravula, a 2019 batch Electrical Engineering graduate, got AIR-217, the 2016 B-Tech (Mechanical Engineering) graduate Bollam Umamaheshwar Reddy has bagged AIR-270. In the past several students of IIT-H cracked the civil services examination and they were in the service of the nation already.

Expressing delight at the success of IIT-H students, Director Prof B S Murty said institute alumni were doing well in almost every walk of life, including service to the nation. Prof Murty said that it was evident from Uma Harathi, Jaysimha and Umameshwar’s dedication to serving the nation by cracking the hardest and most coveted administrative service test – UPSC. He opined that their perseverance would act as motivation for not only existing students but also for other youth in the country.

Cherishing moments at IIT-H Uma Harathi said it was no doubt a challenging journey being it is my fifth attempt. The UPSC 3rd ranker said she stuck to her strategy.

Attributing this accomplishment to the opportunities at IIT-H Jayasimha said understanding examination patterns, planning accordingly, and taking calculated risks helped him.

