UPSC CSE results 2022 announced; Check top 10 rank holders

UPSC has released the UPSC CSE 2022 final results. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on official website.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:20 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CSE 2022 final results. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on official website www.upsc.gov.in

Ishita Kishore has topped the UPSC CSE result 2022, second and third rank is secured by Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N

Ranks Roll No Name

1 5809986 Ishita Kishore

2 1506175 Garima Lohia

3 1019872 Uma Harathi N

4 858695 Smriti Mishra

5 906457 Mayur Hazarika

6 2409491 Gahana Navya James

7 1802522 Wasee Ahmad Bhat

8 853004 Aniruddh Yadav

9 3517201 Kanika Goyal

10 205139 Rahul Srivastava