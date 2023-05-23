Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Home | India | Upsc Cse Results 2022 Announced Check Top 10 Rank Holders

UPSC CSE results 2022 announced; Check top 10 rank holders

UPSC has released the UPSC CSE 2022 final results. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on official website.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 03:20 PM, Tue - 23 May 23
UPSC CSE results 2022 announced; Check top 10 rank holders

Hyderabad: The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CSE 2022 final results. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on official website www.upsc.gov.in

Ishita Kishore has topped the UPSC CSE result 2022, second and third rank is secured by Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N

Ranks                 Roll No              Name

1                         5809986             Ishita Kishore

2                         1506175              Garima Lohia

3                         1019872              Uma Harathi N

4                         858695               Smriti Mishra

5                         906457               Mayur Hazarika

6                        2409491              Gahana Navya James

7                        1802522              Wasee Ahmad Bhat

8                         853004                Aniruddh Yadav

9                         3517201               Kanika Goyal

10                       205139                 Rahul Srivastava

Related News

    Latest News