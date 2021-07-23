IIT-H, PharmCADD ink pact to develop drugs

PharmCADD founded a local corporation in India last month and is intensively hiring competent Indian researchers

Sangareddy: PharmCADD, AI and Physics/Quantum-based drug discovery company, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) for co-developing new drugs and advancing the platform technology, pharmulatorTM.

PharmCADD founded a local corporation in India last month and is intensively hiring competent Indian researchers. Under this MoU, IIT-H will provide PharmCADD with key members to conduct academic research in the field of AI, MD simulation and quantum calculation for new drug development. PharmCADD and IIT-H also agreed to promote collaboration by participating in global R&D projects.

“PharmCADD has designed and optimised the mRNA sequence for developing Covid mRNA vaccine and the mRNA vaccine candidate has been recently applied for IND (Investigational New Drug) to begin clinical trial in Korea. Based on this experience, we have expanded a vaccine developing platform and enhanced the platform technology with the aid of IIT-H’s resources,” said Taehyung Kwon, CEO, PharmCADD.

Expressing delight over the MoU, Prof BS Murty, Director, IIT-H, said: “IIT-Hyderabad is the only institute in the country with UG programmes in both Biomedical Engineering and Biotechnology & Bioinformatics. IIT-H has dedicated faculty working on many novel techniques and drugs. This global collaboration in the field of drug development will definitely strengthen our capabilities to develop novel formulations and make a healthier society.”

