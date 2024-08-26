IIT-Hyderabad developing autonomous vehicles to meet Indian needs

Researchers at the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN) located at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) said the autonomous vehicles developed by them would successfully run Indian traffic systems unlike the vehicles developed by foreign players in the field.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 August 2024, 07:43 PM

Researchers at the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN) located at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) said the autonomous vehicles developed by them would successfully run Indian traffic systems unlike the vehicles developed by foreign players in the field.

Sangareddy: Researchers at the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN) located at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) said the autonomous vehicles developed by them would successfully run Indian traffic systems unlike the vehicles developed by foreign players in the field. The researchers at TiHAN demonstrated autonomous cars developed by them in the presence of IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and IIT-H Director Prof BS Murty.

Project Director Prof P Rajalakshmi said they had collected more than 4,000 km of traffic data by traveling on Indian roads which was then uploaded into the cloud. The autonomous vehicles use the data to identify obstacles, vehicles, humans, and others to navigate through the roads. The vehicles demonstrated by them on Monday would recognise traffic signals, signs, and obstacles on the road besides passing through various curves including the most difficult ”S” curve, she said.

Stating that the State government would rope in the IIT-H director as a member of the board of Skill University, the Minister said they would further invest Rs 2,400 crore in 65 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) located across the State to enhance the skill base of students.