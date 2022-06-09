IIT Hyderabad jumps 10 points in QS World University Ranking-2023

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:54 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Sangareddy: For the second consecutive year, the Indian Institute of Technology- Hyderabad (IITH) has maintained its position within the Top 10 ranks among the technical institutes in the country in QS rankings. QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the global higher education analyst, released the nineteenth edition of the world’s most-consulted international university rankings on Thursday. The IITH has improved its QS World University rankings from 591-600 to 581-590 category in 2023.

IITH has significantly improved its ranking in QS over the last four years, from ranking 1300 to being in the Top 600. At 120 global Citations per Faculty, IITH stands strong with 273 accomplished faculty, and 1000 plus research scholars. A stronghold on research has made IITH among the top 41 percent institutes globally, improving from the top 46 percent institutes last year.

Expressing his delight in this recognition, the Director of IITH Prof BS Murty said it was a moment of pride for institutes in the world through IITH was a relatively young institute. With the significant growth in research and development, academia relations, industry relations, and international relations, the Director said that he was very confident IITH will make it to the Top 500 institutes globally in coming years.” For the first time, IITH was featured in QS Subject-wise rankings 2022. The Physics and Astronomy subjects were ranked in 600-610 category in the World.