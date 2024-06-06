JICA facilitates IITH-Renesas partnership for semiconductor innovation in India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 04:12 PM

Hyderabad: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) entered into a strategic collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) and Renesas Electronics Corporation, a premier global supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions based in Japan, through a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU focuses on research and collaboration in the field of very-large-scale-integration (VLSI) and embedded semiconductor systems.

Renesas will support curriculum development, hands-on learning, and outreach programs at IITH to nurture semiconductor talent. IITH engineering students will have opportunities for internships and full-time employment with Renesas, aligning with India’s ‘Make in India’ strategy to build a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem for India and the world.

JICA has been a long-standing partner of IITH, providing financial assistance for campus development through ODA loans totaling JPY 23,035 million (around Rs.1,500 crores) and conducting the technical cooperation project, FRIENDSHIP. This project supports IITH’s initiatives to function as a sustainable platform for academic and industrial collaborations between India and Japan, such as the establishment of the Japan Desk on campus.

Saito Mitsunori, Chief Representative, JICA India, said, “promotion of Indo-Japan collaboration in high-end technologies such as semiconductors will be a new but important sphere of JICA’s cooperation with India as the largest and closest development partner of the country. “