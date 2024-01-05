IIT Hyderabad to host second edition of R&D Innovation Fair ‘IInvenTiv’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

The Chairman of the IInvenTiv 2024 Steering Committee, Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy is addressing a press conference at IIT-H Campus in Sangareddy district on Friday.

Sangareddy: The Indian Institute of Technology -Hyderabad (IIT-H) will host the second edition of the Ministry of Education’s flagship event, IInvenTiv-2024, on January 19 and 20 on the premises of the institute at Kandi in Sangareddy district. union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate mega R& fair.

The event steering committee chairman Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, IIT-H Director Prof BS Murty, NIT Warangal Director Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi and Director IIIT-Hyderabad, Prof. PJ Narayanan told newsmen here on Friday that the fair seeks collaborative avenues among state universities, institutes, and industry to enhance the development and reach of innovations at the grassroots level. The event will focus on five domains – affordable healthcare, agriculture and food processing, sustainable technologies, including climate change, E-mobility, clean energy, defence, and space, and Industry 4.0.

In a statement by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said the second edition of IInvenTiv will once again showcase India’s spirit of innovation and enterprise and bring together industry and academia.

A highlight of IInvenTiv-2024 will be the expanded participation from various institutes. Beyond the 23 IITs, leading Higher Education Institutions such as NITs, IISERs, IIITs, IISc Bangalore, and the top 50 NIRF-ranked engineering institutions in the country will present their exemplary work to both academic and industry stakeholders. This collaboration will culminate in a showcase featuring the top 120 innovations across these domains from the 53 participating technical institutions nationwide, serving as a pivotal highlight of the event.

The selected projects will be presented before the audience in designated booths during the mega event. Representatives from more than 1000 Industries, apart from several key officials from the Government, are expected to be present at the inaugural event.

Speaking about hosting IInvenTiv-2024, Director, Prof Murty said that IIT-H was delighted to host the second edition of the R&D Fair from Indian premier higher education institutions. Prof Murty observed that IInvenTiv has become more inclusive this time by showcasing technologies from 30 more institutes in addition to 23 IITs. More than 2000 industry participants would be attending the event for two days.