iTIC Incubator at IITH and CDM inked MoU for ABCD Cohort 2 launch

This program is aimed at facilitating the transformation of civilian tech Startups into defence-oriented applications.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:50 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt (R) and Prof Surya Dean (ITS) IITH (L) during MoU signing ceremony at IIT-H at Kandi in Sangareddy district on Friday.

Sangareddy: In a ground-breaking initiative, iTIC Incubator at Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IITH) has signed an MoU with the College of Defence Management (CDM) Hyderabad to support defence-oriented Startups. The MoU was signed at IIT-H by Rear Admiral, VSM – Commandant, CDM Sanjay Datt and , Dean ITS, IITH Prof Suryakumar on Friday. With this commitment, iTIC Incubator, under the banner of iDEX-DIO and in partnership with CDM, has launched Cohort 2 of the Acclimatisation Boot Camp for Defence (ABCD). This program is aimed at facilitating the transformation of civilian tech Startups into defence-oriented applications.

Cohort 2 of ABCD is a continuation of the commitment to support Startups in reorienting their technology towards defence applications. The 4-month program is inviting promising Startups, who will have the unique opportunity to collaborate with knowledge partners, including active and retired armed forces personnel. These mentors will work closely with Startups to identify how their technology can be applied to address critical defence challenges. Once the problem statements are defined collaboratively, startups will be guided in upgrading their prototypes with the support of iTIC Incubator at IIT-H and will receive validation from their mentors.