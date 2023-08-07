IIT Hyderabad, Kathmandu University to offer joint doctoral programme

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:14 AM, Mon - 7 August 23

Sangareddy: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) and Kathmandu University (KU) have agreed to offer a Joint Doctoral Programme (JDP) at the Ph.D. level in all areas of research. Many more decisions to strengthen the ties between the two Institutes were taken during the recent visit of the IIT-H delegation to KU.

Under this JDP program, bright and motivated students from India and Nepal will have the opportunity to work on frontier areas of science, technology, design, and medical innovations. The students admitted to the JDP at KU will have an opportunity to spend up to one year at IIT-H, supported by an IIT-H scholarship during their stay at IIT-H and vice versa.

This association is aimed at developing successful academic and research collaborations in the areas of common interest and complementary capabilities. It seeks to harness the synergy at both institutions to propel excellent research.

Further, IIT-H will host 10 BTech students from KU in the final year (4th year) from the August 2023 cycle with an aim to provide much-needed research exposure among undergraduate students. IIT-H also agreed to host undergraduate students from KU for a short research internship.

To take the mutual academic and research collaboration to newer heights, both Institutes also agreed to exchange their faculty to work collaboratively on the grand challenges which are common to both countries. Both Institutes agreed to further foster their ongoing collaboration, especially in the area of Medical Technology, Yoga and Heritage Science.

Prof Bhola Thapa, Vice-Chancellor, KU, and Director IIT-H Prof BS Murthy spoke.