NIT Warangal, IIT Hyderabad ink MoU

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

NITW Director Prof Subudhi and IITH Director Murthy at IITH campus on Friday.

Hanamkonda: In a significant development, NIT Warangal has established a partnership with IIT Hyderabad, as both institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the IIT Hyderabad campus on Friday. The MoU signing ceremony witnessed the presence of Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, and Prof BS Murthy, Director of IIT Hyderabad, who exchanged and signed the relevant documents.

Under the terms of the MoU, final-year B. Tech students from NIT Warangal will now have the opportunity to continue their coursework for the last two semesters at IIT Hyderabad. Additionally, postgraduate and PhD students from NIT Warangal will be able to engage in research activities at IIT Hyderabad. The collaboration aims to provide valuable academic and research opportunities for students from both institutions.

The event witnessed the participation of deans and faculty members from both NIT Warangal and IIT Hyderabad, emphasizing the importance of this collaboration in fostering academic growth and knowledge exchange. Prior to the MoU signing, a delegation of 80 faculty members from NIT Warangal had the opportunity to visit the labs and research facilities at IIT Hyderabad. This visit further highlighted the commitment of both institutions to promoting collaborative research and innovation.