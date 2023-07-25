Three IIT Hyderabad students die by suicide in less than a year

The suspected suicide of B.Tech second year student Karthik is the third suicide reported at the institute in less than a year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Sangareddy: There appears to be a disturbing trend of death by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) with the suspected suicide of B.Tech second year student Karthik being the latest.

This is the third suicide of students of the institute reported in less than a year. On August 31, 2022, M.Tech student B Rahul was found hanging in his hostel room on the campus. In less than a fortnight after Rahul’s suicide, B.Tech student Megha Kapoor allegedly jumped off a private lodge building at Pothireddypally in Sangareddy town on September 7, 2022.

Since Kapoor had some backlogs after his fourth year, he was staying in a private lodge to prepare for the examinations. Worried over possible failure, Kapoor allegedly jumped off the terrace. Rahul, who left a suicide note, had held the IIT-H management responsible for his decision. Rahul had also said he lost confidence after attending online classes during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Police are checking Karthik’s laptop but have not found anything so far suggesting why he resorted to the extreme step. Karthik too reportedly had some backlogs in his first year.