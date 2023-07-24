IIT Hyderabad student reported missing

The police have discovered that his mobile phone signals were traced to a location near Visakhapatnam, leading them to send a team there as part of the investigation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 AM, Mon - 24 July 23

Sangareddy: A student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) has been reported missing from the campus since July 17.

The student, Karthi (21) of Water Tank Thanda in Miryalaguda mandal of Nalgonda district, was a B-Tech second year student of the Institute. As his mobile phone remained switched off since July 17, his parents reached the campus. After talking to the Institute management and Karthi’s friends, the parents approached the Sangareddy Rural Police.

The police are learned to have traced his mobile phone signals to near Visakhapatnam. A team has gone to Visakhapatnam as part of the investigation.