IIT-Hyderabad’s free online training to Govt school students yields results

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 August 2024, 04:48 PM

IIT-H Director Prof BS Mruty, oother officials presents rewards to students, volunteers at IIT-H campus at Kandi in Sangareddy district

Sangareddy: The voluntary online learning support services provided by the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) government school students across nine districts of Telangana has yielded positive results.

Almost 61 per cent out of 561 10th class students supported by the premier institute secured over 90 per cent marks, while 17 of 69 8th-class students trained by IIT-H secured the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) during the 2023-24 academic year.

The IIT-H through the Aksharadaan Charitable Trust (ACT) in co-ordination with the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Telangana has been training government school-going students since 2020.

Since then, the IIT and other premier engineering college students in Telangana have been extending support to students through online.

They have reached out to over 15,000 SSC students since its inception.

During the 2023-24 academic year, the IIT-H students trained over 4,000 students from 70 government schools. As many as 150 engineering students from the top 11 colleges in Telangana trained these 4,000 students for 11,750 hours.

The IIT-H had organised the first anniversary of Aksharmala on the premises of campus on Sunday. A hundred volunteers and 50 students, who excelled in studies after the training, have attended the anniversary programme. The merit students and volunteers were presented with cash rewards, mementos and certificates.