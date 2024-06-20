DGP Ravi Gupta participates in Silver Oaks International School’s 1st anniversary celebration

Ravi Gupta who was accorded a warm welcome by the Air NCC Squadron of Silver Oaks, hoisted the National Flag atop a 60-feet pole, marking the commencement of the event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 08:27 PM

Silveroaks

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police, Telangana, Ravi Gupta participated in the 1st anniversary celebration of Silver Oaks International School, OakWinds campus, Bowrampet as the Chief Guest, on Thursday.

Ravi Gupta who was accorded a warm welcome by the Air NCC Squadron of Silver Oaks, hoisted the National Flag atop a 60-feet pole, marking the commencement of the event.

In his address to the gathering, which included students, parents, and teachers, Gupta emphasized the importance of balancing academics with extracurricular activities and highlighted the need for holistic education that fosters both intellectual and personal growth. He inspired the students to consider careers in the police force and other public services, encouraging them to serve the nation with dedication and integrity.

Dhanunjaya, Managing Director of Silver Oaks International School, expressed his gratitude to Ravi Gupta and Anjali Gupta educator, author ,blogger and philanthropist for their presence and support on this special occasion.

IIT-Hyderabad installs 3D-printed bridge on campus

Sangareddy: A 3D-printed bridge has been installed on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology- Hyderabad (IIT-H) at Kandi in Sangareddy district. The concept and design were developed by Prof KVL Subramaniam, faculty at the department of civil engineering and his research group. The bridge was off-site printed by Simpliforge Creations, a startup company specialising in providing 3D concrete printing solutions.

According to a press release, designed as a pedestrian bridge, the full-scale 7.50 m long bridge was field deployed after load testing of a smaller prototype bridge. The bridge has been designed broadly following optimisation to minimise the use of concrete and reinforcement. The concept of the bridge was developed broadly following ‘Material follows Force’ and the reinforcement/shape have been determined from stress analysis. Several advances in material processing and design methodology are highlighted in the bridge design, the release said.

The prototype bridge serves as a technology demonstrator for 3D concrete printing in developing lightweight, rapidly deployable bridges and structures that are form optimised for specific applications, the release added. .