Team from Kenya and Tanzania in Hyderabad to gain insights on initiatives nurturing startup ecosystem

The delegation visited two projects funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) including Telangana Startup and Innovation Ecosystem Strengthening Project implemented by TSIC and Campus Development Project of IIT-Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 July 2024, 10:37 PM

Hyderabad: A six-member delegation from Kenya and Tanzania, comprising government officials from Kenya National Innovation Agency (KeNIA) and Tanzania’s Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology visited Hyderabad to gain insights on successful public sector-led initiatives that nurture startup ecosystems in India.

During the two-day site visit, the delegation interacted with key stakeholders and explored innovative solutions developed by startups and visited innovation facilities in Hyderabad such as T-hub, T-works and We-hub that are supported by the Telangana Startup and Innovation Ecosystem.

SAITO Mitsunori, Chief Representative of JICA India, said, “This cooperation among India, Japan, Kenya, and Tanzania marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to promoting startups”

The delegation included Dr. Tonny Kerage Omwansa, CEO (Kenya), National Innovation Agency (KeNIA); Samuel Njehu, Principal Education Officer at KeNIA; and Nickson Temu, Principal ICT Officer at the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology, Government of Tanzania.