IIT-Tirupati works to be wrapped up by April 30

Union Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar said that for the financial year 2023–24, IIT Tirupati has requested Rs 407.49 crore, but Rs 9,361.50 crore has been allocated for institutes.

Vijayawada: The construction works at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Tirupati are expected to be finished by April 30. The Union Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar, said on Wednesday that the handing over and commissioning processes would be completed by June 30. He was responding to a question posed by YSCR MP V Vijayasai Reddy on funding for IITs and the status of construction works taking place. The Union minister said that for the financial year 2023–24, IIT Tirupati has requested Rs 407.49 crore, but Rs 9,361.50 crore has been allocated for institutes.

Adding to that, he said that the amount of Rs 9,361.50 crore will be used to cover both ongoing and one-time expenses at the IITs, including salaries, pensions, scholarships, wages for contract employees, the purchase of minor equipment, library volumes, and principal/interest repayments.