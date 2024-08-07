Illegal cab services by private vehicles affecting business of registered drivers: Telangana Gig Union

Several vehicles from neighbouring States including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu were found to be working on app-based ride sharing services and with software firms, even after their permits lapse.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 07:53 PM

Hyderabad: Thousands of inter-state vehicles from neighbouring states operating in the city continue to violate norms by plying illegally with the help of temporary permits and by only paying border taxi charges. This has resulted in local cabbies urging the State government to regulate operations of such vehicles.

Highlighting the issue, the cab driver unions recently appealed to the police and transport department to crack the whip on non-local vehicles. They also made representations to Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to look into the issue and take strict action against illegal cab services and aggregator companies, and other state vehicles operating illegally in Telangana.

Reacting to the request made by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to Telangana cabbies to allow cabbies from their State to operate here, the cab drivers unions here said they were not against the cabbies from other states but the aggregator companies operating services illegally.

Telangana Gig and Platform Worker Union President Shaik Salauddin said that other state vehicles operating in Telangana impact the state exchequer. “During festive seasons, illegal cab services by private vehicles increase, affecting the business of registered cab drivers and risking passenger safety.”

“We are not against the cab drivers from other states, but the aggregator companies who defy the laws of the land,” he said adding the transport authorities should enforce regulations and ensure all vehicles have necessary permits and pay appropriate taxes to operate legally within the state.

“Special drives should include a significant penalty for non-compliance and a directive for app- based ride sharing aggregators to prevent the registration of such non-compliant vehicles,” Salauddin said.