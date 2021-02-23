Illegal construction: Telangana High Court seeks GWMC response

The petitioner sought to declare the action of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation in not taking any legal action and not dismantling the illegal construction raised by violating the building permission for 30 flats.

Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Justice A Abhishekh Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the GWMC to file a counter in a writ petition filed by Gouri Apartments Flat Owners Welfare Association.

The petitioner sought to declare the action of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation in not taking any legal action and not dismantling the illegal construction raised by violating the building permission for 30 flats issued by the Municipal authority for the Vaddirajs Gowri Residency/Apartment situated at Pathak street Matwada Warangal City. The petitioner association also urged for directions to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation to take appropriate action as per law by dismantling the illegal constructions. The judge posted the matter to April 12.

Land acquisition issue

In another case, Justice A. Abhishekh Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the District Collector and Land Acquisition Officer Mahabubabad District to follow due procedure under law and issue notices for acquisition of land. The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Bonagiri Radha Krishna. He complained that the authorities failed to follow due procedure in issuing notice in Sy No. 198 and 199/2 of Mahabubabad District belonging to the petitioner.

The petitioner complained that the authorities failed to pay any compensation to him though he was the pattadar and possessor of the land. The Government Pleader also conceded that notices were not issued before acquiring the land of the petitioner. After hearing the petitioner the judge directed the authorities to follow due procedure before acquiring the land.